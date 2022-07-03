Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

MDT stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.