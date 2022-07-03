Medicalchain (MTN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $130.00

Medicalchain (MTN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $521,279.93 and $130.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Medicalchain coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00165775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.00706070 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00084230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016279 BTC.

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

