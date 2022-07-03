McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE:MKC opened at $82.67 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

