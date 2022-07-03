Mayar Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 61,697 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,185,000. 3M accounts for approximately 8.1% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.64.
NYSE:MMM opened at $128.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.58. 3M has a 1-year low of $126.61 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.
3M Company Profile (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.