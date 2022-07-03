Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Credo Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $783.28 million 0.72 -$254.52 million ($6.87) -1.86 Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 15.41 -$22.18 million N/A N/A

Credo Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Credo Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.18%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.72%. Given Credo Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -32.68% -71.89% -25.58% Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Credo Technology Group (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.