MAX Exchange Token Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $865,131.41 and approximately $8,656.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

