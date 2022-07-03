MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $864,607.53 and approximately $8,043.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,504.32 or 1.00024711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00042169 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00222502 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00257319 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00115662 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004683 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

