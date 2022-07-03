Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises about 0.9% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.35.

MTCH stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

