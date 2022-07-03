Mango Markets Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $664,536.00 (MNGO)

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mango Markets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00166581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00709348 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00085082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016294 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mango Markets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mango Markets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

