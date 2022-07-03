Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 4,961 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $120.21. 3,262,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,182. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $132.23.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
