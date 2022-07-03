Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 2,891 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 78,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.40. 13,034,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,464,500. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

