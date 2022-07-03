Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 102,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,164,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.13. The stock had a trading volume of 56,675,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,761,608. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.13 and a 200 day moving average of $337.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.