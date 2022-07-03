Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,682,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,791.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 618,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after buying an additional 617,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,327,000 after buying an additional 545,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 291,652 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after buying an additional 284,870 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.16. 944,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,524. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

