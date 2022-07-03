Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

COST traded up $6.48 on Friday, hitting $485.76. 2,660,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.11. The firm has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $396.11 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

