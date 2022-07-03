Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.22. 1,013,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,616. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.