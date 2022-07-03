Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.96. The company had a trading volume of 182,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,868. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.20. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.69 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

