Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,254,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,843,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,472,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.19. 281,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,338. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $157.05 and a 1 year high of $201.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.50.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

