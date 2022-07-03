Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

MGC traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $133.09. 153,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.33. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $127.06 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

