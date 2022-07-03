Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 596 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Southern by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.14. 5,053,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,308. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.76 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

