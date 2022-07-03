Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MHNC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th were paid a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%.

