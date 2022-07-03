Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $872.03 million, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 512,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 52,004 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

