Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of MGIC stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $872.03 million, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.28.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.