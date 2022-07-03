Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

MAC opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.93. Macerich has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Macerich by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Macerich by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Macerich by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

