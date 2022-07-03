Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LUN. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.06.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$8.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.18. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$7.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 11.1000005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,073,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,962,780.26. Insiders acquired 1,730,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,152 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

