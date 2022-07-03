Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Longeveron in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Joshua Hare sold 19,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913,341 shares in the company, valued at $79,133,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Clavijo sold 36,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $305,248.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,652.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,377 shares of company stock worth $627,158. 41.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Longeveron in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Longeveron by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGVN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,690. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.05.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 1,341.85%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Longeveron will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

