LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Short Interest Update

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 523,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVOX. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. raised its stake in LiveVox by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,026,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveVox by 246.3% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 620,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 441,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveVox by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 439,076 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LVOX shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of LiveVox stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.64. 80,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,816. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. LiveVox has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 90.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveVox will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

