Liquity 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.04 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $72.74 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00166162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00710470 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00085708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016353 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,868,623 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

