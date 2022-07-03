Lightning Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $496,947.81 and $1,417.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lightning Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

