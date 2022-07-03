Lightning Bitcoin Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $119,420.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00029651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00262462 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002363 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

