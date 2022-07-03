LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Down 30.6% in June

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 637,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:LITB traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.06. 85,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $119.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.40. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LightInTheBox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

