Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.