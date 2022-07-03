Lethean Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $134,306.26 and $26.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,212.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,060.57 or 0.05520179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00029812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00261630 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00603744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00547219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00076479 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

