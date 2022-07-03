Lesa Sroufe & Co Raises Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,237 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria makes up 2.2% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 37,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.28) to €6.40 ($6.81) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

