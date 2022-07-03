Lesa Sroufe & Co Increases Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Flex accounts for approximately 3.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Flex by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Flex by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 59,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Flex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLEX. Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 5,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $83,505.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,190.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

