Lesa Sroufe & Co Buys 540 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

