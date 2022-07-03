Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 52,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.8% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

