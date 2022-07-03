Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $12.84 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $229.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

