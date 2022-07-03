Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 13,576 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,455,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after buying an additional 796,397 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,856,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,004,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after buying an additional 495,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,537,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

