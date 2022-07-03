Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $15,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO opened at $49.28 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85.

