Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 168.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,192 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67.

