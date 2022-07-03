Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

