Lambda Price Tops $0.0016 (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $372,957.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lambda has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,323.01 or 1.00024207 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.