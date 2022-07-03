Lake Street Capital Trims Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Target Price to $3.00

Banxa (OTC:BNXAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BNXAF stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Banxa has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.50.
About Banxa (Get Rating)
