Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Update

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 62,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:KBNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. 9,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,118. Kubient has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $9.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.95.

Get Kubient alerts:

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 44.41% and a negative net margin of 370.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kubient by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kubient by 255.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kubient in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Kubient from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Kubient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.