Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 317,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,045,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,444. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.