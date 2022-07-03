Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRG. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 317,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,802,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

