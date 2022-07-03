Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Up 52.7% in June

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,780,000 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 33,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KGC. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 18,042,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,842,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.