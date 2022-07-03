Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given New €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($117.02) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KGSPY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($106.38) to €86.00 ($91.49) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($98.94) to €95.00 ($101.06) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €80.00 ($85.11) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($127.66) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.94. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.