Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in June

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 266.7 days.

Shares of KMMPF stock remained flat at $$12.83 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $18.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMMPF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

