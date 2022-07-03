KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 540,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $181,634,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,700 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.50 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

