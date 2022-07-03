Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Down 27.8% in June

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ traded up 1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 27.49. 3,759,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,237. Kanzhun has a 52 week low of 13.46 and a 52 week high of 43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a PE ratio of -10.07.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

