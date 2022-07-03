Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Down 27.8% in June

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ BZ traded up 1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 27.49. 3,759,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,237. Kanzhun has a 52 week low of 13.46 and a 52 week high of 43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a PE ratio of -10.07.
